Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.72 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $72,864.92 and $1.39 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00065350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00262665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004209 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.44 or 0.00715382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00023440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,290.84 or 0.98979065 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00853784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

