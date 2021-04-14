Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Shares Up 15.4%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY)’s share price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.47. 255,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 128,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.