Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $682,083.22

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $682,083.22 and $165.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,277,570 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

