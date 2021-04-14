bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $106.99 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $106.99 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00265865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004236 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.30 or 0.00726514 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,182.00 or 0.99661019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.92 or 0.00874964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

