BitCoal Reaches Market Cap of $14,177.11 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $14,177.11 and approximately $1,575.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoal has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

