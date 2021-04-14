Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 286.2% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 286.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $1,595.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.