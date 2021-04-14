Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Reaches $38.96 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $723.63 million and $12.63 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $38.96 or 0.00061934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,908.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $807.17 or 0.01283086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.19 or 0.00516920 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001953 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 73% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

