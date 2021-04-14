Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $18.00 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $791.02 million and approximately $18.00 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for about $42.59 or 0.00066861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,699.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $812.00 or 0.01274738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00489914 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 67.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

