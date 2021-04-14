Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Up 29.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $809.66 or 0.01282838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $15.15 billion and approximately $7.15 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,114.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.71 or 0.00514480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00063002 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001883 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003310 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,708,562 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

