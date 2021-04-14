Bitcoin Private (BTCP) One Day Volume Tops $2,791.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 211.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $2,791.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00350215 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.70 or 0.00174795 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00130409 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000661 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

