Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.22 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 179.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $2,824.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.46 or 0.00385443 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00182728 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00139879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

