Bitradio (BRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $99,201.74 and approximately $24.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,881,183 coins and its circulating supply is 9,881,178 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.