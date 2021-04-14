BitRewards (BIT) Market Capitalization Tops $183,356.18

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitRewards has traded 125.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $183,356.18 and approximately $17.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

