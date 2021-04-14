Bitzeny (ZNY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $190,253.53 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.96 or 0.00435788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.