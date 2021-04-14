BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,948,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,847,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,274,000 after purchasing an additional 665,050 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,096,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,556,000 after purchasing an additional 421,105 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,831,000.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,191,954.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,289.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,111 shares of company stock valued at $5,754,213. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $44.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $50.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

