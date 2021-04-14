BlackCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $721,267.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0859 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $721,267.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00024276 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,599,900 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

