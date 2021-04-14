BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 49,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,299. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

