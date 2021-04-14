BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the March 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE BYM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.57. 49,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,299. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $16.79.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
