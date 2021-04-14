BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.51% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000.

MUC opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

