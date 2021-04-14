BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 224.1% in March

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 197,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 149,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

MPA opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

