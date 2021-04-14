Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 214.3% from the March 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BSL opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.43. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 118,583 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 288,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

