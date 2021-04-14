Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $3.22 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00005097 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $52.78 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00067260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.63 or 0.00270347 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.15 or 0.00733824 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,619.26 or 0.99214790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $531.31 or 0.00841815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

