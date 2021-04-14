BLAST (BLAST) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $30,251.32 and approximately $14.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00005940 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00015965 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000153 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,749,244 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

