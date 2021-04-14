BLink Hits Market Cap of $21.75 Million (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. BLink has a market cap of $21.75 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064779 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00089048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.21 or 0.00662430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00036278 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,123 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

BLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

