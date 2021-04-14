Blocery (BLY) Achieves Market Cap of $11.46 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $397,625.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blocery has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00064239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019177 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.97 or 0.00679498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00089515 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

