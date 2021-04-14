Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Down 10.2% This Week (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $10.82 million and $12,893.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00057629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00018608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00088227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00628071 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00032276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036517 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

