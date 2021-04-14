Blockmason Credit Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $33,668.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $33,668.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 66% against the dollar. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00060615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00018690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $393.55 or 0.00630997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00032616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00036292 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

