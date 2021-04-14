BlockMesh Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $874,706.38 and $51,098.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlockMesh

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

