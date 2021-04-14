BLOCKv Reaches Market Cap of $19.17 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $19.17 million and $578,160.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00064410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00019354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.00687803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.50 or 0.00089188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00032307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00036724 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,009,159 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

