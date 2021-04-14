Blockzero Labs (XIO) Tops One Day Volume of $352,724.00

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $12.05 million and $352,724.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00057103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00622418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs (XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,149,501 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

