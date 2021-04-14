Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 15th total of 182,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BDR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. 2,020,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,118. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%. The company had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,513.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. /Nj/ Williams sold 35,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $52,863.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 398,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,503.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,498 shares of company stock valued at $306,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.