Blox Reaches Market Cap of $30.59 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Blox coin can now be bought for about $0.0453 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blox has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blox has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

About Blox

Blox (CRYPTO:CDT) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 coins. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blox is www.bloxstaking.com . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

