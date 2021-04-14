Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,720 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.55% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after buying an additional 33,646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,582,000 after buying an additional 767,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 69,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. The company has a market capitalization of $225.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Equities analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.27%.

BRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

