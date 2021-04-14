BMO Capital Markets Increases KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $71.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE KKR traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.11. 233,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,882. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.