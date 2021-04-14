BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 139.7% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. 22,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,535. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

