Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.80

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and traded as low as $29.15. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 2,786 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

