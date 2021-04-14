BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $494.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BOKF opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

