BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 119.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,145 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,684 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BOK Financial worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOKF stock opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

