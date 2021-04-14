BOMB Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $240,754.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,964.22 or 0.99968260 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041155 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00124212 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001095 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005463 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 910,098 coins and its circulating supply is 909,310 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

