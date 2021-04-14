Bonk Price Tops $0.42 (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Bonk coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bonk has traded down 31% against the dollar. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

