Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BONXF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,867. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold deposits. The Company's projects include the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Quebec, Canada.

