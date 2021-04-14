Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,474.88

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,474.88 and last traded at $2,474.77, with a volume of 20449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,404.29.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,349.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,083.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Booking by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

