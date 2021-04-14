BOOM Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOOM has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $2.35 million and $486,320.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

