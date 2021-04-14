BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 79.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,026 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

BWA stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

