BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

