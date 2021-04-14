BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of BorgWarner worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BWA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

