BOScoin Trading Up 26% Over Last Week (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 26.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $280.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000143 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

