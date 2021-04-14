botXcoin (BOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $154.74 Million

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 14th. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $154.74 million and $165,517.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, botXcoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0948 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00063897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00018859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00089380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.35 or 0.00647699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00036512 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.