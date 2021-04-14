Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

