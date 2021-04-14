BOX Token Market Cap Achieves $5.36 Million (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $232.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BOX Token has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $268.68 or 0.00422433 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002015 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

