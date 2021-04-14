BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.51. 484,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,920,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

BP Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.